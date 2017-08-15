        <
          NFLPA appeals Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension

          Elliott climbing uphill battle in appeal (2:02)

          Adam Schefter explains that Ezekiel Elliott will be appealing his six-game suspension to the same people who assigned him the punishment, adding that it's hard to see how Elliott and his team will receive a "tremendous reduction." (2:02)

          6:03 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The NFL Players Association announced on Tuesday it has appealed the six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

          The hearing will be held on Aug. 29. Per the NFL's personal conduct policy, the hearing will be before commissioner Roger Goodell or a person designated by him.

          The NFL announced the suspension on Friday after a 13-month investigation.

          His appeal will focus on testimony given by his former girlfriend to the NFL, according to documents obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

          Elliott will argue, according to the documents, that his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson, made multiple threats to "ruin his career." The appeal also will highlight text messages from Thompson that encouraged a friend to lie to police about an alleged domestic assault in July 2016.

          The Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney's Office announced in September that it would not pursue charges against Elliott because of "conflicting and inconsistent information."

          The NFL can penalize a player even without legal charges.

