Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Dimitri Patterson injured two police officers while trying to abruptly exit a Miami-Dade courthouse and avoid being arrested, according to local police.

A female officer suffered neck and back injuries, and a male officer injured his wrist while apprehending Patterson. Both officers are fine, Miami-Dade police confirmed.

Patterson appeared in a family court hearing on Tuesday due to a prior incident.

When the judge ordered his arrest, Patterson attempted to bolt the courtroom and tackled two officers, police said. He could face additional charges, and he remains in custody.

Patterson, 34, is a Miami native who played for six NFL teams, including the Dolphins in 2012 and 2013. He had nine career interceptions in 79 games.

ESPN reported in 2015 that Patterson was arrested on a felony child abuse charge.