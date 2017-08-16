Veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock signed a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Wednesday.

The Seahawks have an opening at starting right cornerback. Veteran Jeremy Lane and rookie Shaquill Griffin have been competing for the spot opposite Richard Sherman, and Brock likely will get a look there as well. If Lane wins the job, Seattle could have Brock compete to play inside in nickel situations.

Last year's starter, DeShawn Shead, is recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the divisional round of the playoffs. Shead is on the physically unable to perform list and not expected to be ready for the start of the season.

The 49ers released Brock on April 7, less than 24 hours after his arrest on charges of suspicion of felony domestic violence and child endangerment. Those charges were dismissed, however, on Aug. 9, as the Santa Clara District Attorney's office confirmed that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case because the alleged victim declined to cooperate.

Tramaine Brock started all but one game at cornerback for the 49ers over the past two seasons but was released after he was arrested in April. Rick Scuteri/AP Photo

The 49ers have parted ways with several players who were involved in incidents of violence in recent years. This was the first such incident under the team's new leadership of general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

Brock, who had been with the 49ers since 2010, started all but one game at cornerback over the past two seasons and was one of the longest-tenured players on the team. He was scheduled to enter the final season of a four-year, $14 million contract in 2017.

Brock, 28, has 11 interceptions, 45 passes defended and a forced fumble in seven NFL seasons, all with the 49ers.

Brock's arrest will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy, an NFL spokesman has said. The NFL can penalize a player even if he doesn't face legal charges.

ESPN's Sheil Kapadia and Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.