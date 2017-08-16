LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long's frustrating week took another twist on Wednesday when Long missed practice to have his surgically repaired right ankle re-examined.

On Monday, the Bears instructed Long to leave the practice field after the three-time Pro Bowler was involved in multiple skirmishes with both offensive and defensive players.

"He's at a doctor's appointment," Bears coach John Fox said. "[They're looking at] his ankle. That's what he's been kind of working on.

"He'll back tomorrow. He'll actually be back tonight."

Long's father, Hall of Famer Howie Long, hinted on Tuesday that his 28-year old son's recovery from ankle surgery is going slower than expected.

"He's got to get it under control," Howie Long said on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"It's one of those things where you're coming back from injury and you're switching positions and maybe you're not where you want to be right now. He's getting his first live action since the surgery. I've seen it up close and personal in our own house."

Fox seemed to agree that Long's physical and mental state contributed to Monday's outbursts.

"There was some remorse there," Fox said. "He was embarrassed for himself and for the team. Those things happen. Our guys, we've got a bond and he's one of our family members and he'll be treated as such, like any kind of thing that happens in a family. Guys adapt and respond and I think everything's fine.

"I think any time a player's injured, they get something that they love taken away from them. It's been a minute, there's some pain and suffering that goes along with it and I'm sure those are things. But we have a lot of resources here, Kyle knows he's loved here, by his teammates and by everyone in the building. He'll get through it and we talked about that and I think he feels confident in that."

The Bears decided in the offseason to move Long to left guard -- his third position change since Chicago selected him in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Long started 47 games during his first three NFL seasons, but played in just eight games last season after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in Tampa in November. Long also partially tore the labrum in his left shoulder last summer, but he opted not to have that injury surgically repaired.

Long signed an extension before last season that contained $30 million in guarantees.