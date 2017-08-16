BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler will start the second preseason game Monday night against the Giants, with rookie DeShone Kizer moving up to second team, coach Hue Jackson announced on Wednesday.

The move with Kizer will give the Browns a chance to see how he does against backups -- and perhaps even some starters depending on how long the Giants play them. Kizer threw for 184 yards and a game-winning touchdown in the second half of the preseason opener against the Saints.

"I still think that right now where we are that Brock deserves the opportunity to walk out there first," Jackson said. "And I think seeing DeShone, last week it was in the second half. I want to see him now in the first half and see what he can do there. Give him an opportunity there to showcase his talent and ability. And then we'll put Cody (Kessler) in and go from there."

DeShone Kizer was impressive in the Browns' first preseason game. Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Osweiler completed 6-of-14 passes for 42 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the first preseason game.

Jackson's announcement came on the day left tackle Joe Thomas said he did not think Kizer would be the starter for the season opener.

"I could be totally wrong," Thomas said. "I might be going out on a limb here. But I think that they're grooming Brock to be the starter in Week 1 based on what I've seen."

Osweiler started against New Orleans and has been given the first-team reps in every practice since. Thomas said that Osweiler's experience gives him an edge. He sees promise in Kizer, but echoed the feeling of quarterback coach David Lee that Kizer is not ready to face Pittsburgh in the opener.

"My personal philosophy is as a quarterback it takes at least two or three years to have a basic level of understanding of NFL defenses and offenses, to be able to operate proficiently out there on the field, especially in Week 1," Thomas said. "That would be asking a lot."

"Our players all have opinions," Jackson said. "Joe is here very day and sees what's going on. So it means it's good that he feels that way. It means Brock is doing some good things in the locker room and on the field.

"At the same time I think Joe knows I get to make that decision. I do talk to our players, because I think it's important our players know exactly what I'm thinking all the time. We'll see how that all unfolds. There's a chance that can happen. There's a chance it couldn't happen. We're just going to work through it and keep going."

Jackson said after this second game he should know the starter for the opener and that person would star the third practice game, in Tampa Bay Aug. 26.

Jackson evaluated Osweiler this way.

"I think he's done a good job of managing our offense, putting people in the right spots and places," Jackson said. "Brock's a pro. He's done this. He's not going to get fooled by many things. Obviously he'd be the first to tell you there's some throws he wants to make better, some things he wanted to do better. And he'll work at those things. I think he deserves to go out here first and we'll go from there."

Thomas will not play in the second game as the Browns continue to nurse him to the regular season without overdoing things in camp.

However the team did announce that two offensive linemen would miss the Giants game because of injury. Guard Joel Bitonio (knee) and backup tackle Cam Erving (calf) will miss the game and be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. The Browns did not specify the specific nature of the injuries, but sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that both players aim to be ready for Week 1.

"I don't think it's anything major that's going to keep them out a ton of time," Jackson said, adding he was hopeful and confident that both players would be healthy for the season opener Sept. 10 against the Steelers.

With Thomas not playing and Erving out, rookie Rod Johnson will start at left tackle and veteran John Greco moves in at left guard.