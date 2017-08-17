Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly will undergo foot surgery and miss part of the regular season, head coach Chuck Pagano said Thursday.

Kelly injured his foot during the Colts' joint practice against the Lions last Thursday.

Kelly, the Colts' first-round pick in 2016, started every game during his rookie season.

Ryan Kelly joined Steve McKinney, Tarik Glenn, Adam Meadows and Ron Solt as the only Colts rookie linemen to start all 16 games. AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Deyshawn Bond, an undrafted free agent from Cincinnati, replaced Kelly at center following the injury.

If the team decides to look to free agents to fill Kelly's absence, veterans Nick Mangold and Jeremy Zuttah are among players with experience at the center position available.

The Colts are now missing their starting center and quarterback, as Andrew Luck remains on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.