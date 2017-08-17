The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued the tradition of their annual rookie dinner Wednesday night in Jacksonville, Florida. For the Bucs' offensive line, that meant hitting up Ruth's Chris Steak House.

The tradition calls for the rookies of each position group to foot the bill for the group meal.

As you can imagine, things got a little dicey when a $26,000 bill showed up for the offensive linemen and two rookies -- Korren Kirven and Cole Gardner -- were told they had to pay for it.

That was, until the group revealed it was a prank.

The dinner ended up costing $3,000.

If you follow any of these guys on social media, you'll see posts about the bill. Starting left tackle Donovan Smith posted a video on his Instagram account showing the bill with the caption, "Rookie dinner. Thanks!"

Bucs rookie offensive linemen Korren Kirven were presented with this $26,000 dinner tab Wednesday. They were the victims of a prank, however, as the team's veterans picked up the real $3,000 tab. Courtesy: Korren Kirven

Kirven has a picture of the bill on his Instagram story with the caption, "Rest in Peace."

But it was all a joke.

"It's a fake bill," Smith tweeted. "We tricked the rookies."

Multiple teammates corroborated Smith's account to ESPN. A restaurant manager confirmed that they were in on it, and that no one ordered the "child's ice cream" served gratis.

The best part? The veterans told the two rookies -- both undrafted free agents -- that they would be picking up the tab. Their treat.

"We didn't have to pay for anything," Kirven said.

"We were shocked at first when we saw the bill. We thought we weren't gonna make it. But at the end, knowing they paid it was pretty cool of them."

Unfortunately, no "Hard Knocks" cameras were present, a source told ESPN.