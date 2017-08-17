Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he's comfortable with the research the team did into Tramaine Brock's alleged domestic violence incident, but would not offer details on the process. (0:32)

RENTON, Wash. -- Pete Carroll said Thursday that he was comfortable with the process the Seattle Seahawks went through to investigate cornerback Tramaine Brock's alleged domestic violence incident in April.

The Seahawks signed Brock to a one-year deal on Thursday.

"What I would say to you is, I don't know how anybody could have done a more extensive look into this," Carroll said. "John [Schneider, the team's general manager] started this quite some time ago and followed it throughout to make sure we knew exactly what was going on. I'm not going to go into particulars for you, but we feel assured that we have done all of the homework that can be done and done a little bit past that and then maybe past that. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said the team is in a good place with Tramaine Brock, who was signed after charges from an alleged domestic violence incident were dropped. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

"We've really done our work here and feel that we're in a good place with him."

Brock, 28, was arrested on April 6 on suspicion of felony domestic violence and child endangerment after officers responded to a call that evening. Officers reported that an adult woman had visible injuries and was "in a dating relationship with the male suspect." Brock pleaded not guilty to those charges. Charges were dismissed on Aug. 9. The Santa Clara District Attorney's office said there was insufficient evidence to proceed with the case because the alleged victim declined to cooperate.

Carroll was asked if the organization spoke with the alleged victim as part of the process.

"I'm not going to go into that, OK," Carroll said. "There's a million questions you could ask me about that. We've done everything that you could do. All I can tell you is it's been a comprehensive look into it, and I feel great telling you that. There's too many aspects of it to go ahead and talk to you about it specifically."

The 49ers released Brock on April 7, less than 24 hours after his arrest.

The NFL will investigate the matter under its personal conduct policy. The NFL can penalize a player even if he doesn't face legal charges.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.