RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks and center Justin Britt have agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract extension, a league source told ESPN.

Britt tweeted his excitement about staying in Seattle.

Britt was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Originally a second-round pick in 2014, Britt began his career at right tackle and then moved to guard in 2015.

Last season, Britt changed positions again and played well at center.

"He has been a fantastic leader for us up there," coach Pete Carroll said Thursday. "He had an excellent season. He's played three spots for us and started at tackle, guard and center now. We think he's really in the best spot for him. I think it's just recognition and acknowledgment of the player and the teammate that he's become for us. And also the fact that we're able to do it on the offensive line, I think it is important to note that. I don't want to try to dissuade you from thinking that."

Britt has started 47 games over the past three seasons. He is the first offensive lineman the Seahawks have drafted and extended since Carroll and general manager John Schneider took over the team in 2010.

"It's a statement that we want to make sure and take care of these guys," Carroll said. "Justin has done everything that we need him to do, been a great teammate. ... I think it's very much in line with all of the things we've done in the past."