MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- New Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler had a brief debut Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cutler played two series and completed 3 of 6 passes for 24 yards. Both of his drives resulted in punts as Cutler was replaced by backup quarterback Matt Moore midway through the first quarter.

The 12-year veteran received a nice ovation from the home crowd at Hard Rock Stadium when he entered the game for the first time. Cutler showed a strong arm on several plays, which included a good timing route to receiver DeVante Parker for 16 yards and a first down.

Cutler's best throw Thursday was on a play that was called back because of a holding penalty. He scrambled right to extend the play and fired a strike to receiver Parker, who was well covered but made the catch.

The Dolphins will bring Cutler along slowly this preseason after signing the semi-retired QB to a one-year, $10 million contract on Aug. 7. He replaced Ryan Tannehill, who tore his ACL in his left knee during training camp.