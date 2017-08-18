MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- New Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler admitted he was nervous for his season debut against the Baltimore Ravens. But after two series, Cutler believes he took a positive first step forward in Thursday's 31-7 preseason loss.

"It was [tough] just waiting, getting out there and just waiting for the anticipation of getting going," Cutler said of his first game action since Nov. 20. "Once we got out there and [coach] Adam [Gase] was in my ear and we started rolling around. It was fun."

Cutler completed 3 of 6 passes for 24 yards. Both of his drives resulted in punts, and Cutler was replaced by backup quarterback Matt Moore midway through the first quarter.

On Cutler's final play, he took a big hit from Ravens defensive end Za'Darius Smith while trying to execute a screen pass. He landed hard on his surgically repaired right shoulder.

"I'm glad to get that one out of the way," Cutler said of the hit afterward. "I landed right on my right shoulder and didn't feel anything. So [to my] doctor in Chicago, nice job."

The 12-year veteran received an ovation from the home crowd at Hard Rock Stadium when he entered the game. Cutler showed a strong arm on several plays, which included a good timing route to receiver DeVante Parker for 16 yards and a first down.

Cutler lauded Parker after the game.

"He's big, he's fast and can do a lot of different things," Cutler said.

Cutler's best throw of the game was on a play that was called back. He scrambled right to extend the play and fired a strike to receiver Parker, who was well covered but made the catch. The play was negated due to a holding penalty.

The early chemistry between Cutler and Parker has been apparent, dating to Cutler's first two weeks of practices.

"He's a really good player," Cutler said. "The sky is the limit for him. He's fast and can do a lot of different things."

The Dolphins will bring Cutler along slowly this preseason after signing him to a one-year, $10 million contract on Aug. 7. Cutler replaced Ryan Tannehill, who tore his ACL in his left knee during training camp just a few days prior.