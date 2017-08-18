OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens brought back center Jeremy Zuttah on Friday to fortify a thinning offensive line.

A three-year starter in Baltimore, Zuttah signed a two-year, $4 million deal and will help a Ravens offensive line that lost three players since the start of training camp. Baltimore could start Zuttah at center and move center Ryan Jensen to left guard to replace Alex Lewis, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

Former Raven Jeremy Zuttah, traded to the 49ers in March, is headed back to Baltimore to patch up an injury-depleted offensive line. AP Photo/Nick Wass

Zuttah was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in March as the teams swapped sixth-round picks. He was released by San Francisco on Aug. 9, and the Ravens immediately contacted him about a return.

Since the start of camp in late July, the Ravens have lost Lewis, center John Urschel (retirement) and fourth-round pick Nico Siragusa (knee) for the season. In Thursday's preseason game, a 31-7 victory in Miami, the lack of depth along the line forced Baltimore to start third-teamer Jarrod Pughsley.

Baltimore parted with receiver Kenny Bell (waived/injured) to make room for Zuttah.