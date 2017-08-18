LATROBE, Pa. -- The Pittsburgh Steelers believed they were close to securing a long-term contract with Le'Veon Bell as the franchise-tag deadline ran down -- before the star running back declined the team's offer -- sources told ESPN.

Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari, said he and client never had any agreement with Steelers. "All stories to contrary are false," Bakari told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Friday that Bell -- who skipped training camp and hasn't signed his $12.1 million franchise tender -- nixed an offer "at the last minute" despite the team and agent agreeing to contract terms paying more than $12 million annually over five years.

Le'Veon Bell has yet to report to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the running back has said he will play the full season. Bell and the Steelers failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract prior to the franchise-tag deadline. Jason Bridge/USA TODAY Sports

The two sides were trying to hash out a long-term deal before the July 17 deadline expired for players with franchise tags to sign extensions.

Bell told ESPN after the deadline expired that "I feel I'm worth more than what they are offering me," but that he would play a full season in 2017. Bell could report to the team as early as next week, though the team has maintained it isn't sure exactly when he will return.

After averaging nearly 130 yards from scrimmage per game over his first four seasons, Bell could become the league's highest-paid running back over the course of a long-term contract. That honor belongs to Atlanta Falcons back Devonta Freeman at $8.25 million per year.

Bell also considers himself an elite receiver, with at least 75 receptions in two of the past three seasons. The way Bell sees it, his hybrid abilities warrant a bigger market.

Bell rapped on one of his mixtapes in 2016, "I'm at the top and if not I'm the closest. I'ma need 15 a year and they know this." Perhaps that wordplay is proving true.