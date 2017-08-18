ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott gave a vote of confidence Friday to Tyrod Taylor after his performance in Thursday's preseason loss to the Philadelphia Eagles raised questions about Taylor's standing as the starting quarterback.

"I have all the confidence in the world in Tyrod," McDermott said, later saying he expects Taylor to be the Week 1 starter.

Taylor will start the Bills' next preseason game Aug. 26 in Baltimore and will play into the third quarter.

Leading the Bills' first-team offense for the first six possessions Thursday night, Taylor completed 8 of 18 passes for 53 yards, two interceptions and a 12.0 quarterback rating. He was also sacked twice while playing behind an offensive line that was without injured left tackle Cordy Glenn.

Asked after the game if he would consider a change at quarterback, McDermott said, "We're always going to evaluate everything."

A team spokesperson later clarified that McDermott was not considering moving away from Taylor.

"By no means was that meant to come across that way," McDermott said Friday of his comment Thursday night.

Rookie fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman, who was promoted to the second team in practice this week, replaced Taylor in the second quarter Thursday and completed 10 of 20 passes for 167 yards. Veteran T.J. Yates led the third-team offense, completing 9 of 15 passes for 83 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

McDermott did not directly answer a question Friday about whether he has considered giving Peterman practice time with the first-team offense.

"Like I've always said, we always look at everything," McDermott said. "That goes for every position, not just the quarterback position, but every position. Nate has certainly had a good preseason and training camp, and he's going to continue to develop and get better. That said, Tyrod is going to start Saturday night, and I expect him to play and play well."