SEATTLE -- Seattle Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh said his gestures towards the Minnesota Vikings' sideline Friday night were the result of his ex-teammates taunting him.
"I felt like it was nothing that was serious or meant to be hurtful, but I wanted to let them know that it just wasn't going to roll off," Walsh said. "I didn't say anything though. Just looked at them."
Walsh made a pair of 52-yard field goals in the second half, and after each one, he gestured toward the Vikings' sideline. Following the second kick, cornerback Richard Sherman raced onto the field to express his approval.
Asked what the Vikings were saying to him, Walsh said, "Nothing I can repeat here. That's for sure."
Walsh played five seasons in Minnesota before the team released him in November. He signed with the Seahawks as a free agent this offseason.
"I simply was just responding to getting taunted," Walsh said. "I didn't say anything. When you've got guys who were your teammates for five years yelling at you when you're trying to kick, it's just odd. And I hope they were in jest. And I hope they didn't mean it because I didn't mean anything with mine, but it was definitely not out of nowhere."
Added Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: "I'm fired up for Blair. ...They were giving him a hard time. They were razzing him a little bit and all that. He was just having a little fun with it. He's a really good competitor. I like his mentality, and I think we are very fortunate to have him."