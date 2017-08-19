Ravens HC John Harbaugh says he is a "great admirer" of recently retired LB Zach Orr and wants him to remain involved in the team. (0:33)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens expressed interest in bringing back former linebacker Zach Orr to the organization, one day after their leading tackler retired again from football.

Editor's Picks Ex-Ravens LB Orr's comeback attempt ends Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr's comeback bid has ended due to his congenital neck and spine defect.

Orr announced Friday that he was ending his comeback attempt after his congenital spine and neck defect wasn't cleared by an NFL team. On Saturday, the Ravens left open his return.

"He's going to be successful in whatever he does, but I think he wants to be involved in football," coach John Harbaugh said. "We'll try to talk him into coming here and being a part of what we do. I sure would like him on board, scouting or coaching or whatever he wants to do."

Orr announced his second retirement in a piece he wrote for The Players' Tribune entitled "Always a Raven." His first announcement was this past January.

He wrote that the Ravens never tried to talk him out of retirement and that the team was "100 percent supportive" throughout the entire process.

"I'm just thankful that the Ravens gave me the opportunity to show people the kind of player I could be before it was all over," Orr wrote.

In three seasons with the Ravens, Zach Orr played in 46 games. He had 132 combined tackles in 2016. Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports

Orr worked his way from being an undrafted rookie to the leading tackler on the NFL's No. 7 defense. Last season, he was only one of two NFL players with at least 100 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery (Thomas Davis of the Carolina Panthers was the other).

Now, as Orr wrote, he's excited for the next chapter in his life, whatever it might be.

"He has peace with the whole thing, I believe," Harbaugh said. "He'll get on with his very successful life."