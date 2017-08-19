New York Giants offensive tackle Michael Bowie has been charged with domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property in Oklahoma, according to Tulsa County court records.

Bowie, 25, is a native of Tulsa. He was signed by the Giants to a futures contract earlier this year.

The alleged incident occurred earlier this summer. A warrant was issued for Bowie's arrest Friday with bond totaling $17,000.

The Giants issued a statement Saturday afternoon: "We were made aware of the Michael Bowie situation Saturday afternoon. We immediately notified NFL security. Michael will not make the trip for our game in Cleveland as we gather more information on the issue."

Tulsa County assistant district attorney Kenneth Elmore said reports about the incident indicate that a fight occurred between Bowie and his girlfriend over finances, according to the Tulsa World. It then became physical when she made a remark about his mother.

Michael Bowie will not travel with the Giants for Monday's preseason game in Cleveland, the team said in a statement Saturday. AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Elmore told the Tulsa World that Bowie grabbed his girlfriend by the neck during the argument and threw her on the ground, then broke a pair of TVs and punched a hole in the wall.

This is the second straight summer the Giants have dealt with a domestic incident. Kicker Josh Brown was suspended one game last year for violating the league's conduct policy and was cut later in the season after admitting to abusing his then-wife.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was recently suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league's conduct policy. The suspension came as a result of an investigation that started more than a year ago after an ex-girlfriend accused Elliott of domestic violence in Columbus, Ohio. Elliott was never charged.

Bowie would be subject to potential discipline by the league under the conduct policy. He has been working as the Giants' third-string tackle this summer and is considered a longshot to make the team.