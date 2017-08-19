        <
        >

          Bengals' Shawn Williams carted off field with right elbow injury, will not return to game

          8:08 PM ET
          • Katherine TerrellESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Joined ESPN in 2016
            • Previously covered the Saints for the Times-Picayune from 2013-2016
            Follow on Twitter

          CINCINNATI -- Bengals safety Shawn Williams was carted off with a right elbow injury during the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team announced he is out for the remainder of the game.

          Williams remained down on the ground for several minutes as his teammates knelt around him. Several teammates stepped forward to give him a pat on the shoulder as he was lifted onto a cart and taken to the locker room.

          Williams is the second of both Bengals' starting safeties to be hurt in the preseason. George Iloka is out with a sprained right knee, although he was able to return to practice this week.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.