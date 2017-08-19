CINCINNATI -- Bengals safety Shawn Williams was carted off with a right elbow injury during the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The team announced he is out for the remainder of the game.

Williams remained down on the ground for several minutes as his teammates knelt around him. Several teammates stepped forward to give him a pat on the shoulder as he was lifted onto a cart and taken to the locker room.

Williams is the second of both Bengals' starting safeties to be hurt in the preseason. George Iloka is out with a sprained right knee, although he was able to return to practice this week.