Bills WR Jordan Matthews said Sunday he is "extremely confident" he will be ready to play Week 1 against the Jets after fracturing his sternum last week. Video by Mike Rodak (0:39)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews said Sunday he is "extremely confident" he will be ready to play in the regular-season opener against the New York Jets despite fracturing his sternum in practice last week.

"I had a [knee] injury last preseason, unfortunately, and it kind of kept me out of some time when I was with the Eagles," he said. "But I was able to come back Week 1 and have a very productive game. I know how to take mental reps, I know how to stay in shape and I know how to make sure that I'm on top of the playbook.

"But obviously, it's a totally different scenario. I was with the Eagles for a long time. This scenario is different. I've only been with the Bills for a little while. I want to be able to go out there and prove myself to my teammates, I want them know I'm tough, and I want them to know that I'm not the type of guy that wants to miss practice and I'm just going to be there for games. I want to be there before that, but I am extremely confident that I will be able to play in Week 1."

Matthews participated in individual drills during practice Sunday, catching passes while wearing a helmet but not shoulder pads. It was the first time Matthews had practiced since suffering a chip fracture in his sternum Aug. 13, early in his first practice with Buffalo after being traded from Philadelphia.

"[I was] somewhat limited because of the [severity] of the chest injury," Matthews said of his participation Sunday. "They just don't want any balls coming at me yet. I have limited range of motion right now in some of my arms. They just want to get my lower body going, make sure my cardio is good."

The Bills acquired Matthews along with a 2018 third-round pick from the Eagles in a trade Aug. 11 for cornerback Ronald Darby.

"I don't think some of those emotions ever wear off," Matthews said of the trade. "You kind of want [to have them] because it means it was something real. Those are real friends that I had. I don't think the frustration or the sense of being upset really didn't just come from knowing I got traded, because it's a business. You know that coming in.

"It's definitely something that I had to kind of get over and kind of move on from. But at the same time, I call those guys all the time. I'm still in their group, still texting them, and still wishing them luck on the season."