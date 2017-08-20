The Washington Redskins' offense, which has struggled this summer, received a dose of good news: tight end Jordan Reed was activated off the physically unable to perform list Sunday.

Reed was placed on the list at the start of training camp thanks to a sprained big left toe. He also had sprained his left ankle, compensating for the toe issue. But all along Reed maintained optimism that he would return soon and was eyeing this week. On Aug. 13, Reed started wearing a wider cleat and using orthotics to better cushion his toe. After doing so, Reed said he did not feel the toe when making hard plant-and-cuts.

Reed and coach Jay Gruden both have been optimistic from the start of camp that he would be back in time for the Sept. 10 season opener vs. Philadelphia. The offense needs him. In two preseason games, the Redskins' starting offense has yet to gain a first down in four series vs. the opposition's No. 1 defense. It hasn't helped that Reed couldn't play and that receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson played for the first time Saturday night in a 21-17 loss to Green Bay. Considering the Redskins lost receivers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson in the offseason, they know Reed and Crowder in particular are key to their success.

Reed has been the top target in the Redskins' passing offense for most of the last three seasons. In the past two years, quarterback Kirk Cousins owns a 121.4 passer rating when targeting Reed. During that time, he's caught a combined 153 passes with 17 touchdowns. He's also missed a combined six games because of injuries in those seasons -- and 20 for his four-year career. The Redskins like using two tight end sets, knowing with Reed and Vernon Davis the defense must honor both the run and the pass.