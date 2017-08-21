NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is close to signing a new five-year extension that runs through 2024, as first reported by the Sports Business Journal and confirmed by ESPN.

The terms of Goodell's new deal would be similar to his current contract, which expires in 2019, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Roger Goodell's current deal as NFL commissioner expires after the 2019 season. Bob Levey/Getty Images

Goodell, who has been the league's commissioner since Sept. 1, 2006, made nearly $32 million in fiscal year 2015, according to the league's tax filing from that year and has made $212.5 million in his first 10 years as commissioner.

The NFL is no longer required to file his salary publicly as the league office has given up its non-profit status.

Goodell, 58, took over for Paul Tagliabue in 2006. His original five-year contract was extended in 2009, and then again in 2012.

Goodell began his career in pro football as an intern at the NFL office in 1982, then worked in the New York Jets' public relations department in 1983. He returned to the league office in 1984 in the public relations department, and at one point was in charge of handing out media credentials for postseason games.

Goodell worked his way through the ranks and was appointed executive vice president and chief operating officer by Tagliabue in 2001. He oversaw the league's football operations and officiating departments, and supervised all league business functions.

When Tagliabue retired in 2006, Goodell beat out a handful of other candidates for the job.

Information from ESPN's Darren Rovell was used in this report.