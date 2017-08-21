The Denver Broncos are expected to name Trevor Siemian as their starting quarterback Monday, team sources told ESPN's Jeff Legwold, confirming multiple reports.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph is expected to announce his decision during a news conference Monday at 3:15 p.m. ET, according to the reports.

Siemian completed 8 of 11 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. Paxton Lynch, who also is competing for the job, went 9-for-13 but passed for just 39 yards.

After the game, Siemian said he thought he had done enough to be the starter.

"I think so," Siemian said. "I'm not the coach, but I think so."

It's the second straight year that Siemian has been named the starter during the preseason. In 2016, Siemian won a three-way battle with Lynch and Mark Sanchez when he was formally named the starter the Monday after the team's third preseason game.

Siemian went on to throw for 3,401 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, going 8-6 as a starter.