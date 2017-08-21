JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out four players, including running back Leonard Fournette, for Thursday's preseason game against Carolina at EverBank Field.

In addition to Fournette, coach Doug Marrone also said cornerback A.J. Bouye, receiver Marqise Lee, and tight end Mychal Rivera will not play because of injuries. All four players missed last Thursday's preseason game against Tampa Bay. Bouye and Rivera also missed the preseason opener against New England.

All four players also were in full pads for Monday's practice, though they did work off to the side, as did running back T.J. Yeldon, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Bucs. Defensive end Dante Fowler (lower body) and receiver Rashad Greene (back) did not practice.

Fournette has been dealing with a foot injury, Lee has an ankle injury, and Rivera has a hand injury. The Jaguars are not disclosing Bouye's injury.