PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs revealed that he has been fined $25,000 by the NFL, presumably for his high hit on Green Bay Packers defensive back Damarious Randall during Week 1 of the preseason.

I made league minimum last year and I just got fined 25K. I'm starting a gofundme to pay it. — Trigga Jones (@BryceTreggs) August 21, 2017

Randall took a shot to the head as Treggs went high with a block during a three-yard LeGarrette Blount run in the first quarter. Randall suffered a concussion on the play and let Treggs know via Twitter that he thought the receiver's hit was dirty.

Yo broke ass shouldn't play dirty then https://t.co/WPmkTQyHFk — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) August 21, 2017

Treggs was not penalized on the play.

He later deleted the tweet about the fine but clarified his position on the play in a pair of tweets.

Packers rookie wide receiver Malachi Dupre had to be taken off the field on a gurney during the fourth quarter after he was hit by Eagles safety Tre Sullivan at the end of a three-yard reception. Dupre, a seventh-round pick from LSU, gave a thumbs-up as he was wheeled away by paramedics and taken to the hospital for further evaluation. The Packers later announced that he has movement and feeling in all of his extremities.

The Packers submitted videos of both hits to the NFL for review.

"If I turned them into the league, I don't think they're legal hits," coach Mike McCarthy said.

ESPN Packers reporter Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.