New York Giants offensive lineman Michael Bowie turned himself in Monday after a warrant was issued late last week on a charge of domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property, according to Tulsa County jail records.

Bowie was booked at 11:23 a.m. and released at 12:07 p.m. He posted $17,000 bond.

The Giants are scheduled to play Monday night against the Cleveland Browns. Bowie, 25, did not travel with the team.

"We were made aware of the Michael Bowie situation Saturday afternoon," the Giants said in a statement over the weekend. "We immediately notified NFL security. Michael will not make the trip for our game in Cleveland as we gather more information on the issue."

An NFL spokesman said the league is looking into the matter to understand the facts.

Tulsa County assistant district attorney Kenneth Elmore said reports about the incident indicate that a fight occurred between Bowie and his girlfriend over finances, according to the Tulsa World. It then became physical when she made a remark about his mother.

Elmore told the Tulsa World that Bowie grabbed his girlfriend by the neck during the argument and threw her on the ground, then broke a pair of TVs and punched a hole in the wall.

This is the second straight summer the Giants have dealt with a domestic violence incident. Kicker Josh Brown was suspended one game last year for violating the league's personal conduct policy and was cut later in the season after admitting to abusing his then-wife.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was recently suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The suspension came as a result of an investigation that started more than a year ago after an ex-girlfriend accused Elliott of domestic violence in Columbus, Ohio. Elliott was never charged.

Bowie would be subject to potential discipline by the league under the conduct policy. He has been working as the Giants' third-string tackle this summer and is considered a long shot to make the team.