Ahead of the Browns' preseason game against the Giants, several Cleveland players, including Jabrill Peppers and Kenny Britt, kneel together during the national anthem. (1:10)

CLEVELAND -- Eleven Cleveland Browns players knelt in a circle during the national anthem prior to Monday's preseason game against the New York Giants.

While the group knelt behind the Cleveland bench in front of the Gatorade buckets, several other players stood nearby and put their hand on a kneeling teammate's shoulder in support.

Editor's Picks NFL players who protested during the national anthem in Week 2 of the preseason Week 2 of the NFL's preseason featured the continuation of protests during the national anthem started last season by Colin Kaepernick.

Those who took a knee were tight end Seth DeValve, running backs Duke Johnson Jr. and Terrence Magee, safeties Jabrill Peppers and Calvin Pryor, cornerback Jamar Taylor, receivers Kenny Britt and Ricardo Louis, linebackers Chris Kirksey and Jamie Collins, and running back Isaiah Crowell (who was not in uniform).

Those who stood nearby were punter Britton Colquitt (who also had his hand on his heart), cornerback Jason McCourty, quarterback DeShone Kizer, defensive tackle Trevon Coley and offensive tackle Shon Coleman.

"As an organization, we have a profound respect for our country's National Anthem, flag and the servicemen and servicewomen in the United States and abroad," the Browns said in a statement. "We feel it's important for our team to join in this great tradition and special moment of recognition, at the same time we also respect the great liberties afforded by our country, including the freedom of personal expression."

None of the Giants players took part in any kind of statement or protest.

This past week, coach Hue Jackson stood by his players' rights to make a statement, provided it was peaceful and he had advance notice.