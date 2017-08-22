New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. limped off the field at Cleveland and jogged into the locker room Monday night with what the team said was a sprained ankle after a low hit to his leg.
The Giants said he would not return to the preseason game but would undergo X-rays.
Beckham caught a second quarter pass and was cut down legally by cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Beckham took time getting to his feet and walked off the field.
The Pro Bowl receiver stared across the line of scrimmage as he exited.
Beckham, 24, went to the sideline and jogged into the locker room. He stopped there and rolled up in a ball in pain. Beckham was also seen down on both knees in the stadium concourse before he was helped to the locker room by a member of the Giants' training staff.
Beckham had three catches for 37 yards before leaving the contest.