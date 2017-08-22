Odell Beckham Jr. makes a leaping catch in the second quarter, but comes down awkwardly and leaves the field with a sprained ankle. (0:47)

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. limped off the field at Cleveland and jogged into the locker room Monday night with what the team said was a sprained ankle after a low hit to his leg.

Editor's Picks Giants' Bowie turns self in on domestic charge Giants OL Michael Bowie surrendered Monday on a charge of domestic assault and battery and two counts of malicious injury or destruction of property. He was released a short time later on $17,000 bond.

OBJ using 'pain' of playoff loss as fuel for 2017 Odell Beckham Jr. is using the disappointment of the Giants' 38-13 loss to the Packers last January as fuel for this season. 1 Related

The Giants said he would not return to the preseason game but would undergo X-rays.

Beckham caught a second quarter pass and was cut down legally by cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Beckham took time getting to his feet and walked off the field.

The Pro Bowl receiver stared across the line of scrimmage as he exited.

Beckham, 24, went to the sideline and jogged into the locker room. He stopped there and rolled up in a ball in pain. Beckham was also seen down on both knees in the stadium concourse before he was helped to the locker room by a member of the Giants' training staff.

Beckham had three catches for 37 yards before leaving the contest.