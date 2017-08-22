After beating the Patriots 27-23, Texans quarterback Tom Savage breaks down the win and battling Deshaun Watson to be named starter. (0:47)

HOUSTON -- Bill O'Brien remained clear about the Texans' starting quarterback job, emphasizing that Tom Savage is Houston's starter.

"Tom is the starter," the Texans coach said after practice on Tuesday. "Tom is playing well this camp. Tom has really had a good camp. He's only thrown three incompletions in two games. He's really got good command of our offense."

In two preseason games (and five series of work), Savage is 17 of 20 for 167 yards and a touchdown. He got off to a slow start in the preseason opener with two three-and-outs, but the Texans scored touchdowns on two of the last three series.

O'Brien named Savage the starting quarterback early in the offseason and reiterated it after the Texans traded two first-round picks to draft Deshaun Watson with the No. 12 pick.

The Texans have been impressed with how Watson has progressed during the offseason activities and training camp, and O'Brien has praised the rookie frequently. During training camp, O'Brien said Watson is one of the best rookie quarterbacks he's ever coached. "Like I've said, Deshaun is a very, very good young player who has a great future in this league," O'Brien said. "Let's put the cards on the table. That's what it is.

"But Tom has been here for four years. The way we want to play, the style we need to play relative to getting guys lined up, relative to cadence, relative to protection points and route reads and putting guys in the right spot, Tom is ahead of Deshaun on that."