The New England Patriots and owner Robert Kraft have celebrated five Super Bowl victories at the White House, but this year they gave President Donald Trump a special gift: his own Super Bowl ring.

With Trump winning the 2016 election, the Patriots became the first championship team to visit the White House during his presidency. As such, Kraft decided to give his longtime friend a little something extra.

Additionally, Patriots spokesman Stacey James told USA Today that April's visit offered the best tour of the White House and the most time with the president the team has experienced.

The Patriots and owner Robert Kraft, right, gave President Donald Trump, middle, something a little bit more expensive than his own jersey to celebrate New England's fifth Super Bowl victory. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

The rings, which commemorate the Patriots' 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, each contain 283 diamonds, an apparent nod to the Pats' comeback from a 28-3 deficit. That marks the most used in a Super Bowl ring and more than double what the Patriots had in their rings in 2004 and '05, the team said.

The Patriots also gave Trump a helmet and jersey when they visited the 45th president of the United States, a longtime friend of Kraft.

The ring is ultimately expected to end up at Trump's presidential library when his time in office ends, James told USA Today.