          Broncos tight ends Jake Butt, Jeff Heuerman have fun with Michigan/Ohio State rivalry

          6:45 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
          Denver Broncos rookie tight end Jake Butt found out very quickly in his NFL career that the Michigan and Ohio State rivalry doesn't end in college.

          Former Buckeyes tight end Jeff Heuerman, who is now a teammate of Butt's, took part in a little rookie hazing, shaving a Block O and an 0-4 into the side of Butt's head.

          The 0-4 signifies Butt's record at Michigan against the Buckeyes, and Heuerman wrote on Snapchat that he put the record there just in case Butt forgot what happened over the past four years. Heuerman and Butt's time in college only overlapped for two seasons, but the rivalry lives on even beyond the confines of college football.

