GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aaron Rodgers has never had any arm trouble, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback decided this year to change his offseason throwing routine anyway.

He said Tuesday that he took off more time than ever before from throwing, in part to concentrate on other aspects of his conditioning and fitness and in part to just rest his arm.

At 33, Rodgers has looked as sharp as ever during training camp practices and in his first preseason outing -- a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive at the Washington Redskins in last Saturday's second exhibition game.

"I worked hard in the offseason on my body and my core strength," Rodgers said. "I took a break from throwing for about a month. I kind of let my arm come all the way back. It's felt good this year, as usual. But my legs, I think, have felt better the last couple years than maybe the previous couple years, probably due to the training and maybe eating better. I think when your legs are underneath you and you're throwing from the ground up, you're probably going to be a little more accurate."

Rodgers said he didn't throw much, if at all, once the offseason program ended in June.

"When we break from OTAs, I'll [usually] take a couple weeks and then get back into it," Rodgers said. "This year I took most of the summer and just relaxed. I don't think there's a big difference in my arm. It's just my legs, maybe, are feeling a little better than the last couple years."

Rodgers' arm has looked strong all camp. On Tuesday, he threw a 55-yard touchdown pass -- most of it in the air -- to receiver Trevor Davis. Rodgers took more snaps with the starting offense in practice on Tuesday than he did last week, an indication he might play more on Saturday against the Broncos than he did against the Redskins, although coach Mike McCarthy said he wasn't sure how much the starters will play against Denver.

McCarthy said earlier in training camp that Rodgers is not on a pitch count but that the Packers will "take care of his arm."