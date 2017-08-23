The Cleveland Browns released veteran defensive lineman Desmond Bryant on Tuesday.

Brandon Thompson, who had been with the Cincinnati Bengals since 2012, was signed to take Bryant's roster spot.

Bryant, 31, signed with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2013 and started 41 games in three seasons. However, he missed the entire 2016 season when he tore a pectoral muscle working out on his own before training camp.

He was attempting a comeback this season but faced an uphill climb at a crowded position. Danny Shelton and Jamie Meder started last season and are back, and the Browns drafted defensive linemen Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Caleb Brantley.

The team also has been pleased with the development of undrafted free agent Trevon Coley.

Bryant has 26 career sacks and four forced fumbles. Thompson is a former third-round pick in 2012 who has appeared in 39 games. He missed the entire 2016 season because of a torn knee ligament.