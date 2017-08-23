Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell implied in a tweet Tuesday night that he will rejoin the team on Sept. 1 -- a day after the team's final preseason game.

Responding to a Twitter user who asked when he would return to the field, Bell tweeted: "9-1-17."

Told that was great news, Bell tweeted: "you're welcome."

Bell's return to the Steelers has been one of the major storylines of the preseason. He is expected to sign the franchise tender upon his return, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, and the team is likely off Sept. 1 and 2, and possibly the 3rd.

The do-everything back has skipped training camp and hasn't signed his $12.1 million franchise tender.

After averaging nearly 130 yards from scrimmage per game over his first four seasons, Bell could become the league's highest-paid running back over the course of a long-term contract. That honor currently belongs to Atlanta Falcons back Devonta Freeman at $8.25 million per year.

Bell considers himself an elite receiver, with at least 75 receptions in two of the past three seasons. The way Bell sees it, his hybrid abilities warrant a bigger market.

The Steelers play their third preseason game Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, with the first-team offense set to play well into the first half. A source previously had told Fowler that Bell was not expected back for the game.

One Steelers player privately told Fowler that he expects Bell to return shortly before Labor Day, which comes Sept. 4.

Pittsburgh opens the season Sept. 10 against the Cleveland Browns.