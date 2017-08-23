LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have signed left tackle Charles Leno Jr. to a four-year extension through 2021, the team announced Wednesday.

The extension is worth $38 million, with $21.5 million in guarantees, a source confirmed to ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano.

Leno, 25, started 30 career games for the Bears from 2014 to 2016.

A former seventh-round draft choice, Leno took over left tackle on a permanent basis in Week 4 of the 2015 season. He was one of only two offensive players to start every game for the Bears last year.

"I think he's played good, solid football," Bears coach John Fox recently said of Leno. "I think as a football team we all have to get better. But he's been a dependable guy. He's pretty reliable and dependable."

Leno, in the final year of his original rookie deal, was scheduled to earn $1.797 million this season.