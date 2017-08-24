Adrian Peterson on being prepared to possibly touch the ball in a preseason game Saturday for the first time since 2011 -- and his comfort level in the Saints' offense. Video by Mike Triplett (0:56)

METAIRIE, La. -- Adrian Peterson played coy when asked if he will -- or if he wants to -- touch the ball in a preseason game Saturday for the first time since 2011.

The New Orleans Saints running back said he'll be prepared to go against the Houston Texans if that's the coaches' plan.

"I don't know," Peterson said when asked if he would play if it was his decision to make. "I've been thinking about it. I've been practicing as if (I will), and my mindset has been to play. So whether I play or not, I don't know yet. But my mindset is to play. ...

"Yeah, of course (there is a level of anticipation). Especially with the season approaching quickly, there's a sense of urgency to get out there. But we'll see, we'll see how things play out."

Saints coach Sean Payton has not specifically addressed whether Peterson will play. Payton generally suggested that he plans to play all of the veterans who have been held out of the first two preseason games, including Peterson, quarterback Drew Brees, running back Mark Ingram and defensive end Cameron Jordan.

"I'm sure we're gonna want to see them play some," Payton said. "How much, we'll see."

Adrian Peterson, left, said earlier this summer that he was still getting adjusted to the new system and playbook. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Peterson had talked in recent years with the Minnesota Vikings about maybe wanting to play in the preseason, but he and Coach Mike Zimmer ultimately agreed he would sit out. The difference this year, however, is that Peterson is adjusting to a new team for the first time in a decade. He already changed up his normal routine by participating in the Saints' entire offseason program, OTAs and minicamp.

When asked why he hasn't played in past preseasons, Peterson again said, "I don't know."

"We leave it up to the coaches, let those guys make those calls. So we just be prepared to go if our number is called," Peterson said. "But being in the league for 10 years now, you know normally around that third preseason game is when you'll see some guys come out there. So if they call me to play, then hey, I'm gonna go out there and do what I need to do."

Peterson said earlier this summer that he was still getting adjusted to the new system and playbook. But he said Thursday that he feels comfortable -- especially after joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers last week and Houston Texans this week.

Still, Peterson admitted that he won't have the same kind of feel for where he is until he faces live tackling.

"It's hard to say because it's not live, it's a totally different feeling. But I'm definitely comfortable with what we're doing, what they're asking us within the offense," Peterson said. "I come out and take every rep like it's a game rep. So that kind of helps."

Peterson had one of the highlights of practice Thursday when he turned a wheel route into a long touchdown pass from Brees by slipping through two defenders. Peterson has said all along that the Saints' versatility and creativity on offense is one of the things that drew him to New Orleans.

"It felt good. When coaches watch that, they're gonna say, 'OK, we see what he's able to do when he's out there.' So that opens up more opportunities," said Peterson, who was not a big part of Minnesota's passing game for most of his tenure there. "That was one of the things I was really excited about coming to join this offense.

"You know, knowing the type of quarterback Drew is, if you're open, he's gonna throw it to you. So there's no more running routes just to get the man to run down field and turn his back. It's running the route to win. So when I'm out there, I'm just trying to take advantage of those opportunities. And Drew threw a great ball, and I was able to come down with it."

Brees, meanwhile, seems even more eager to play in his first and only preseason game Saturday.

This is only the second time in Brees' career that he has skipped the first two preseason games. The other came in 2014 when he was nursing an oblique injury.

"I get antsy," Brees said. "You prepare all week to play in games, you don't just practice to practice. I'm looking forward to it, obviously it's against a very good team. Hopefully, as a first unit, we go out there and we're very sharp and we execute very well and we score points.

"The bottom line is, 'How do we put ourselves in the best position to be successful Week 1, and be the most healthy?' ... We'll see how we do. How long we play is dependent on how well we do. We want to look good, and we want to be sharp."