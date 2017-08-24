Josina Anderson says the people who came out to back Colin Kaepernick were given courage from the recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Boston. (2:14)

Colin Kaepernick has thanked the participants of Wednesday's rally in support of him outside the NFL's headquarters in New York, saying in a tweet that his "faith always has been and always will be in the power of the people."

Kaepernick took to Twitter a day after more than 1,000 people, many wearing jerseys bearing his name, crowded the steps outside the league's midtown Manhattan offices.

Thank you to everyone who went out to support yesterday. My faith always has been and always will be in the power of the people! pic.twitter.com/T7IWCOCm4K — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 24, 2017

The protesters' demands included that he be signed by the start of the regular season next month.

Kaepernick refused to stand for the national anthem last season while with the San Francisco 49ers to protest police brutality against black people.

Chants at the demonstration included, "Boycott! Boycott!''

Earlier Wednesday, the NAACP called for a meeting with the NFL to discuss the fate of Kaepernick, who was born to a white woman and a black man but was adopted by a white couple.

The civil rights organization's interim president, Derrick Johnson, said in a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell that it's apparently "no sheer coincidence'' that Kaepernick isn't on a roster.

Goodell has said the league isn't blackballing Kaepernick.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.