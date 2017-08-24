ASHBURN, Virginia -- The Washington Redskins expect safety DeAngelo Hall to open the season on the physically unable to perform list, according to a source. Hall expects the move as well. It would come as no surprise considering Hall did not increase his activity at the same rate as tight end Jordan Reed, who also opened camp on the PUP list. Reed was activated off the list Sunday and has practiced all week.

Hall, who tore the ACL in his right knee during Week 3 last season, has not been considered close to a return.

Hall told CSN Washington that Dr. James Andrews "doesn't think I'm quite ready. I'm gonna take his advice."

DeAngelo Hall, who took a pay cut this past spring to remain with Washington, served most of camp as a de facto assistant coach. Nick Wass/AP Photo

The previous day, another member of the organization said he anticipated Hall remaining on the PUP list to begin the regular season. He would not be eligible to come off the list until Week 6.

Hall, who took a pay cut this past spring to remain with Washington, served most of camp as a de facto assistant coach. He was constantly seen working and talking with the defensive backs during training camp in Richmond. He's played 13 seasons, with 11 at corner and two at safety.

Hall will count $3.1 million against the salary cap and, if he was eventually released, he'd count $812,000.

The Redskins have used D.J. Swearinger and Su'a Cravens as their starting safeties since spring practices began. Cravens underwent arthroscopic surgery after the first preseason game to repair the meniscus in his knee. The Redskins anticipate he'll return for the opener.

Deshazor Everett has worked with the starters in his place. They also have Will Blackmon and rookie Montae Nicholson at safety.