TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end George Johnson is so stoked for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight Saturday night that he had special cleats made for it. He'll wear them during warmups Saturday night when the Bucs take on the Cleveland Browns in their third preseason game.

His right cleat features an image of Mayweather's face on the front and side of the shoe, with a neon green dollar bill and money signs. The left cleat features McGregor's face on the front and side, with the other side featuring a rendition of McGregor's signature gorilla chest tattoo.

The cleats were custom-painted by artist Jason Hulfish, who is responsible for Gerald McCoy's Incredible Hulk and Mortal Kombat cleats and Donovan Smith's Power Ranger cleats.

Special Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor cleats that Buccaneers DE George Johnson will wear during warmups Saturday night. George Johnson

As for the fight, Johnson still isn't sure where he'll watch it or whom he'll watch it with. The game against the Browns kicks off at 7:30 p.m., but he is fairly certain who's going to win.

"Floyd by unanimous decision," Johnson said. "He will knock down Conor early in the fight."

Johnson said he's more of a boxing fan than an MMA fan. He and Mike Evans talk about boxing almost every day.

What does Johnson think about mixed martial arts athletes crossing over into boxing?

"I think everyone is a crossover, from boxing to MMA, WWE to MMA, MMA to boxing," Johnson said. "Everyone is a competitor and wants to be great. They see weakness in others and they want to be the one to exploit it. Everyone wants to be known as the most dominant athlete of their time."