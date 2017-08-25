CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said starting safety Shawn Williams has recovered well following his elbow injury last week and will not need surgery.

"Everything's great," Lewis said. "As he said, he's not going to let them keep a good man down. He's in a brace and moving very well. He's way ahead of where the doctors thought he would be."

Williams' injury hasn't kept him out of practice, although he's been limited to watching.

"He wants to be there on opening day, so he's doing everything he can to get himself back," Lewis said.

The Bengals appeared to have escaped a worst-case scenario that could have put Williams out for half the season or more. Williams went to the ground following a play during Saturday's game and was heard screaming in pain by his teammates before he was taken to the locker room in a cart.

"Really a lot of times with that kind of injury it's what happens overnight and how much swelling does it get and everything. It's been pretty minimal," Lewis said. "He's been able to get right to work, which is key for that thing. Let everything calm down and let it, I guess, rejuvenate back once the body gets rid of the trauma."

Both Bengals starting safeties are dealing with injuries. George Iloka has a knee injury, but he has been able to return to practice.