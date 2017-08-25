Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick has again gotten a starting role -- as an NFL studio analyst for Fox Sports.

"I'm very excited," Vick told USA Today Sports on Friday. "Over the last seven or eight months, I've done a lot of interviews, and I think I've gotten better as I've been put in those situations more often. Things really came together (with Fox) over the last couple months. They have shows that I have always watched and admired. My friends and family are thankful and proud of me."

Fox Sports will make an official announcement Sunday that Vick will appear on Fox NFL Kickoff, and he will make regular appearances on FS1 shows as well.

"He was obviously an outstanding player, but we feel he has an incredibly bright future as an analyst," Fox Sports president of production and executive producer John Entz said in a statement. "He has stayed close to the game and has many relationships with today's current coaches and players. We feel he can bring a truly unique perspective that intrigues and engages our viewers."

Vick already made waves in July, saying he was "truly sorry" for making comments on FS1 that quarterback Colin Kaepernick should cut his hair to help change his image.

The 37-year-old Vick spent 13 seasons as an NFL quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. His career was interrupted in 2007 by a 21-month federal prison sentence for running a dogfighting ring.

He began the summer working as a coaching intern for Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Now, he'll find himself in front of the camera.

"I think I'm ready for it," Vick told USA Today Sports when asked about the possible scrutiny he will face as an analyst. "I have already been through that during my career and have had a lot of practice doing interviews. You have to be careful because anything you say can go viral.

"I have never criticized guys, but I will be critical. Great players understand that. I've seen the reactions from my teammates watching shows in the team lounge when they disagree with something. I'm a credible guy and I think people will respect that."