LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Roberto Aguayo's kicking problems continue to haunt him in Chicago.

Aguayo, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' former 2016 second-round pick, whom the Chicago Bears claimed off waivers on Aug. 13, had issues converting field goals in Friday's practice, coach John Fox volunteered to reporters. "I think our kicker had a little bit of a struggle today in some of his field goals, but it was something we knew about Roberto," Fox said. "He's got a very strong leg; he needs to work on his accuracy. That's why we're out here practicing."

Aguayo's problems with accuracy are nothing new.

A three-time first-team All-American kicker at Florida State, Aguayo made only 71 percent (22-of-31) of his field goal attempts last season as a rookie. The final straw for Aguayo with the Bucs came when he missed two of three kicks (one field goal, one extra point) in Tampa's first preseason game.

Last week in Arizona, Aguayo shanked a 49-yard field goal wide right in his first attempt for the Bears.

Fox said the team will continue to work with Aguayo until the final roster cut next weekend.

"It's like working with golfers. You know, it doesn't really matter ... much what they do on the driving range; it matters what's on the course," Fox said. "They make tweaks. They have swing coaches. And, you know, we have kick coaches. You can get to the point where you have paralysis by analysis too. We're going to mess with him. We don't have a long look, but, you know, he's been very receptive, and that's an area we need to improve at."

Aguayo's counterpart, veteran kicker Connor Barth, is perfect (2-for-2) on the preseason.