          Chiefs RB Spencer Ware carted off field with right knee injury

          8:51 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Chiefs for 20 seasons for Kansas City Star
            • Joined ESPN in 2013
            Follow on Twitter

          Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware was taken from the field in a cart in the first quarter of Friday night's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks with a right knee injury.

          The team said Ware will not return.

          Ware was tackled after catching a short pass. He was holding his right knee before being taken from the field.

          The Chiefs have some depth at running back with rookie Kareem Hunt, a third-round draft pick, as well as veterans Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller.

          The 229-pound Ware, the Chiefs' biggest and most physical runner, led the team with 921 rushing yards last season.

