Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware was taken from the field in a cart in the first quarter of Friday night's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks with a right knee injury.

The team said Ware will not return.

Ware was tackled after catching a short pass. He was holding his right knee before being taken from the field.

The Chiefs have some depth at running back with rookie Kareem Hunt, a third-round draft pick, as well as veterans Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller.

The 229-pound Ware, the Chiefs' biggest and most physical runner, led the team with 921 rushing yards last season.