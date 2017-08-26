        <
          Lions LB Tahir Whitehead leaves game with knee injury

          10:55 PM ET
          Michael RothsteinESPN Staff Writer
          DETROIT -- Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead left Friday preseason game against the New England Patriots with a knee injury apparently suffered in the first half.

          It's unclear when Whitehead was injured, but it was announced he would be out for the game as the second half kicked off.

          The Patriots won the game, 30-28.

          Whitehead, the franchise's middle linebacker and leading tackler last season with 132 stops, moved to outside linebacker this season after the team drafted Jarrad Davis in the first round. He was expected to be the team's No. 2 linebacker and a three-down player this season.

          If Whitehead is out for a while, the Lions could look to Paul Worrilow, who was signed in the offseason to play outside linebacker, or rookie Jalen Reeves-Maybin to replace him. Detroit tight end Cole Wick was also ruled out after suffering a chest injury in the first half.

