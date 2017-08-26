DETROIT -- Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead left Friday preseason game against the New England Patriots with a knee injury apparently suffered in the first half.

Editor's Picks Tom Brady, Patriots give Lions sobering reality check The Lions were overmatched, their offense could barely function and the defense couldn't get pressure on Tom Brady in an atrocious outing.

It's unclear when Whitehead was injured, but it was announced he would be out for the game as the second half kicked off.

The Patriots won the game, 30-28.

Whitehead, the franchise's middle linebacker and leading tackler last season with 132 stops, moved to outside linebacker this season after the team drafted Jarrad Davis in the first round. He was expected to be the team's No. 2 linebacker and a three-down player this season.

If Whitehead is out for a while, the Lions could look to Paul Worrilow, who was signed in the offseason to play outside linebacker, or rookie Jalen Reeves-Maybin to replace him. Detroit tight end Cole Wick was also ruled out after suffering a chest injury in the first half.