JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't changing quarterbacks after all.

Coach Doug Marrone has named fourth-year player Blake Bortles as the team's starter for the Sept. 10 season opener at Houston, a surprising turnaround for a player whose career with the team seemed to be in jeopardy a week ago.

Marrone had benched Bortles following the team's loss to Tampa Bay on Aug. 17 because Bortles had struggled with turnovers in camp - he had a five-interception practice - and delivered a lackluster performance against the Bucs. Bortles and Chad Henne shared practice reps all week and Henne started against Carolina last Thursday.