New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has a torn ACL in his right knee, a league source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The full extent of the injury, which was determined Saturday by an MRI, was first reported by the MMQB.

Edelman suffered the non-contact injury in the first quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Saturday posted a photo on Instagram of him hugging Edelman with a one-word caption: "Gladiator."

Edelman, 31, suffered the injury while running an in-breaking route, beating linebacker Jarrad Davis and catching the ball at Detroit's 29-yard line. Edelman then turned up the field and planted his right foot into the turf at the 17 to avoid safety Tavon Wilson and lunged forward. He immediately reached to the back of his right knee.

Edelman walked off the field limping but unassisted. After a few minutes of being looked at in a makeshift tent, he was taken by cart to the locker room.

The Patriots used Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola with Edelman out of the game, which they won 30-28.

Edelman, who in June signed a two-year contract extension through 2019, has 436 receptions (including playoffs) since 2013 -- 187 more than any other Patriots player in that span (Rob Gronkowski, 249).

Brady is losing one of his most reliable pass-catchers. Edelman has caught 397 career passes from him, third most in team history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Since 2009, Edelman's first season with the Patriots, New England is 84-19 (.816) in games Edelman has played and 15-10 (.600) without him, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

ESPN's Mike Reiss and Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.