Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out of Saturday night's preseason game in Baltimore with a concussion.

Taylor had entered the concussion protocol after being taken to the locker room during the first quarter.

The QB appeared to fall hard on the back of his head on a third-down sack by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon. Taylor remained on the ground for several moments before coming to his feet and being met by trainers on the field.

Rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman replaced Taylor on the next possession, the Bills' third of the game. Peterman was a fifth-round pick of the Bills in April.

Taylor, the Bills' starting quarterback since 2015, completed 1 of 3 passes for 1 yard before leaving.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker also was placed in the concussion protocol before being cleared to return.