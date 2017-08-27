DeShone Kizer was hurt by a turnover and poor field position in his first start at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.

He played the first half of Saturday's game in Tampa Bay and scored three points.

Facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting defense (though without standout tackle Gerald McCoy), Kizer threw an interception and saw a drive fizzle when Duke Johnson fumbled and the Bucs recovered at their own 12-yard-line.

Those plays drew the ire of coach Hue Jackson, whose halftime interview focused on the turnovers.

Kizer started fast, guiding a field-goal drive on the Browns' first possession. Had Kenny Britt not dropped a third-down throw inside the 10, the Browns would have had a chance for more.

Kizer finished 6-of-18 for 93 yards with no touchdowns and an interception -- a rating of 28.2. At times it felt like he played better than the numbers; at other times his passes were inaccurate. He went three-for-five in the first quarter, but just three-for-13 in the second quarter with a turnover. Four of his completions came on third down.

DeShone Kizer earned the start for the preseason game vs Tampa Bay, but stumbled down the stretch. AP Photo/Jason Behnken

He started well, completing three of his first four third-down throws to convert first downs. The only miss was Britt's drop. His best throw came when he slid away from the rush and found Corey Coleman down the sideline for a 32-yard gain.

But early in the second quarter, Kizer stared down a receiver and tried to fire a pass down the middle to Rashard Higgins. Tampa Bay linebacker Davonte David read Kizer and tipped the ball to force an interception.

The next two possessions ended with Johnson's fumble and a three-and-out in a two-minute situation.

Kizer's five possessions all started on his side of the 50, and three were inside the 10. With him at quarterback, the Browns totaled 174 yards.