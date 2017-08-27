NEW ORLEANS -- Due to inclement weather conditions in Houston because of Tropical Storm Harvey, the Houston Texans will fly to Dallas instead of going home after the team's preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints.

While the Texans will fly to Dallas, the plan is to return to Houston as soon as it is safe to travel back.

"There have been no decisions made on the duration of our stay in Dallas," the team said in a statement.

The Texans are scheduled to play the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium for the fourth preseason game on Thursday, but the Cowboys have offered to host the game in Arlington at AT&T Stadium instead.

"We are not going to be able to get back to Houston tonight," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said. "We are just hearing that the roads are underwater there. We are praying for everybody there. We are in touch with our families.

"It's tough. Mother Nature is undefeated. We will make plans, probably, to head to Dallas and go from there for the rest of the week."