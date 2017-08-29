Underrated traits that make NFL's top 15 players special

Many fantasy players may have moved Julio Jones up with Odell Beckham Jr.'s injury concern. Field Yates, Matthew Berry and Stephania Bell discuss Jones' outlook for the season and why uncertainty could lead to a further drop in Berry's rankings. (2:44)

NFLRank -- our list of the top 100 players headed into the 2017 season -- is out. Debate the rankings how you want, but I'm looking ahead to what makes the top 15 great. Not the obvious, ridiculous skill sets that jump off the screen when you turn on the tape. What are the under-the-radar attributes that allow these guys to produce at a high level?

Let's break down the sneaky qualities of the 15 best players in the league, in order of how they appear in NFLRank:

Sneaky quality: Eyes

Brady's ability to use his eyes to move and manipulate defenders allows him to create throwing windows inside of the numbers. Think of Brady moving the deep, middle-of-the-field safety to target the inside seam to Rob Gronkowski or working underneath to bump a linebacker off the spot. Check out this example:

Working on a post with the sneaky qualities of the top players in the NFL...Brady = Eyes. Create open windows. pic.twitter.com/uPlrTcsaRL — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) August 25, 2017

Here, Brady puts his eyes -- and shoulders -- to the weak side of the formation. This forces the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker to take the bait, opening up a clean window for Brady to hit the slant route. That's stealing -- and it puts Brady in total control of where he wants to go.

Sneaky quality: Off-platform arm strength

We all know about Rodgers' rare talent to extend plays both inside and outside of the pocket. He's ridiculous. But his ability to sling the ball from an off-platform position creates an enormous amount of stress for opposing secondaries. I'm talking about vertical shots down the field and the velocity to hit deep, outside cuts when Rodgers has to adjust his arm angle or deliver the ball from an unstable position.

This allows Rodgers to attack the top of Cover 2 when he is on the run, drop his arm level down like a second baseman to hit tight-window throws or light up the middle of the field with his shoulders open to the boundary. As a defensive back, you have to know that every route is in play when Rodgers begins to move or when he starts to feel pressure. And that is a nightmare to defend when you know the quarterback can still dial up a throw -- with heat on it -- at any time.

Aaron Donald, who's holding out for a new contract, has 28.0 sacks in three seasons in the league. AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File

Sneaky quality: Hands

The first thing we see with Donald on the tape is that explosive first step off the ball. You can't coach that. And it's one of the reasons this guy lives in the backfield. But we can't forget about Donald's hands at the point of attack. Quick, violent and strong.

Donald is a true technician, a player who is mature when looking at the core fundamentals of the position. This has allowed Donald to pair that initial first step with lightning-quick hands and multiple counter moves. Engage the blocker, slap the arms or hands down, use the swim move and then take over with leverage. This puts Donald in a position to shoot through gaps against the run game and take over one-on-one matchups when he is rushing the quarterback.

Sneaky quality: Flexibility

Miller has the electric speed to win off the ball and also displays the power to put blockers in the lap of the quarterback. But the flexibility Miller shows on tape to bend and create a flat angle off the edge is extremely rare. Take a look here:

Von Miller = Flexibility. Watch him bend on the edge. Slap the hands down & get home to the QB. pic.twitter.com/Z0kI1ueq2M — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) August 25, 2017

Miller uses his 4.5 speed at the snap to get up the field and then slaps down on the hands of the Oakland Raiders offensive tackle. This opens the door for him to get home. Miller's flexibility stands out as he drops the shoulder, turns the corner and is almost parallel to the ground. That allows him to create a much shorter path to put quarterback Derek Carr on the deck.

Sneaky quality: Separation speed

I have no problem calling Brown the best, pure route runner in the game. It's a clinic with this guy on tape. The footwork, the stem, the hips at the break. Part of that, however, is the separation speed Brown generates when he comes out of his cuts.

To win matchups in the passing game at the NFL level, wide receivers must create some separation back to the football. That's how you win on the slant, out cut, comeback and curl. Brown immediately separates because of the speed he shows at the top of the route. This is why he can run an out cut from a reduced, pre-snap split (top of the numbers) that tells everyone in the stadium which route is coming. It doesn't matter, because Brown will separate from the defensive back and give Ben Roethlisberger a clean target to hit.

Sneaky quality: Ball skills

The first thing we always point to with Jones? Matchup ability. And I get it. He has a freakish combination of size and speed. This dude is rare. But we also need to discuss Jones' ball skills at the point of attack. This allows him to catch the ball outside of his frame, at a high point in the red zone, and showcase the body control to adjust to back-shoulder throws.

Plus, Jones will wait on the ball to gain an edge on a defensive back. Instead of extending his arms and looking back for the rock -- which allows defenders to read the eyes and hands of the wide receiver to "play the pocket" -- Jones calmly glides down the field and extends his arms at the last second to haul in the pass from Matt Ryan. That's a vet move, one perfected by Randy Moss during my time in the league. And it puts defensive backs in a tough spot to locate and play the ball.