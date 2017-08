Spencer Ware catches a quick pass, fights for yardage and injures his right knee in the first quarter against the Seahawks. Ware leaves the game on a cart. (0:49)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware has a torn PCL and damage to the LCL in his right knee and likely needs season-ending surgery, Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Sunday.

Ware will seek a second opinion, Burkholder said.

Kareem Hunt will be the regular featured back for the Chiefs in Ware's absence, head coach Andy Reid said Saturday.

Charcandrick West will be the primary backup. Veteran C.J. Spiller would make the team as of Sunday, Reid said.